Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game tickets go on sale Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the Sun Bowl Association announced that tickets to the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game go on sale starting, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

“After a year’s absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are happy to announce that the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will return to its usual date of December 31, once again pitting a team from the Pac-12 Conference vs. an ACC opponent. And for the 54th consecutive time, CBS will be broadcasting the game nationally through all its affiliates,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “The Sun Bowl staff, Board of Directors, and all our volunteers, are anxious to bring back one of El Paso’s longest and biggest traditions!”

This year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is scheduled for a 10 a.m. (MT) kick-off on Friday, December 31 with teams from the ACC and Pac-12 taking each other on with the game also being televised on CBS once again.

“The Sun Bowl Association is excited to announce the ticket sale of this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game,” said Natalia Flores, current President of the Sun Bowl Association. “The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game brings economic development to the City of El Paso and is dependent on community support and fan ticket sales. We anticipate high demand, due to last year’s game cancellation and look forward to seeing you in the stands.”

The Sun Bowl Association encourages our fans to help send others to the game through our “Salute a Soldier Program” and “Take a Child to the Game Program.”

The “Salute a Soldier” program allows fans and companies the opportunity to give soldiers a memory to last a lifetime. Sponsors who make purchases through the “Salute a Soldier Program” give soldiers an opportunity to attend the game while your company is recognized during the game.

If a fan or company would prefer to take part in the “Take a Child to the Game” program, that person or company affords local children the opportunity to attend the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

With the game falling only six days after Christmas, this would make an excellent Christmas gift. The goal is to send 3,000 children to the game and give them an experience they will never forget. Along with the goodwill that comes with sending a child to the game, any person or company taking part in this program will receive recognition at the game. Sun Bowl Association

As far as seating options, there are many to choose from.

Indoor Club seating is located on the west side of the stadium above the Press Box. The tickets in the enclosed one room temperature-controlled suite include comfortable theater-style seating for 130 people, a delicious catered buffet throughout the game, private restrooms and two full service complimentary bars.

The elevator accessed Indoor Club is positioned at midfield, overlooking the field and affording breath-taking views of the surrounding El Paso area. In addition, televisions are provided for extra game enhancing experiences.

The ticket will also come with premium reserved parking and a copy of the Game Program.

A portion of the ticket purchase provides tickets for our deserving soldiers stationed here in El Paso at Fort Bliss.

“The Sun Bowl Association would like to invite you to the Sun Bowl Stadium for a great way to end the year and bring in 2022. An earlier start time of 10 a.m. will allow everybody to get home early to prepare for their own New Year’s celebration,” Olivas added. “Get your tickets now to the best show in town, the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.”

The ticket prices start at $22 and vary depending on the stadium’s seat location:

$22 • End Zone

$25 • Touchdown

$32 • Sun Seats

$47 • Stadium

$57 • Preferred

$62 • Premium

$300 • Outdoor Club*

$3,000 • Loge Box (six-seat package)*

$800 • Indoor Club*

*Includes additional amenities

A map of the stadium’s layout can be found online. Tickets can be purchased online by going to www.sunbowl.org or by calling the Sun Bowl Association office at 915-533-4416.

Fans also invited to stop by the Sun Bowl Association Office located at 4150 Pinnacle Street, Suite 100 to purchase tickets. Parking, RV parking and party passes are available for purchase at the Sun Bowl Association office.

For questions concerning ADA ticket purchases and parking, please call the Sun Bowl Association office.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.