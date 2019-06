EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after nearly drowning in the pool of an East El Paso hotel.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in just before 2 p.m. at the Radisson located on Airway.

A KTSM crew on the scene reports seeing red crime scene tape outside of the hotel’s indoor pool.

Officials have not yet released any updates on the toddler’s condition.

