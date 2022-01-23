Toddler left in car, man found inside casino arrested by EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man is behind bars after leaving a toddler in a car while he was inside a local casino.

According to the EPPD, officers responded to 122 South Old Pueblo Road, after getting a call about a toddler left inside a car in the parking lot of Speaking Rock.

EPPD officers, with the help of Ysleta Del Sur Tribal Police and Casino Security, found the driver, 22-year-old Angel Mendez inside of the casino.

Officers arrested Mendez and charged him with Abandoning or Endangering Child With Intent to Return, a State Jail Felony.

Police add that the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation, found uninjured, and turned over to the mother.

