Toddler diagnosed as the fourth case of measles in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A third toddler has been diagnosed with measles, marking El Paso’s fourth confirmed case of the virus.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed a toddler boy had tested positive for measles in a news release on Wednesday.

This is the fourth case in two weeks after 25 years without one case in El Paso.

“We need our community to focus on making sure that they are up-to-date with their measles or MMR vaccine,” said Robert Resendes, Public Health Director in a release. “When we vaccinate ourselves and our children we are not only protecting ourselves and our family, but also reducing the chances of the disease spreading to others in our community.”

According to the release, the virus is “very contagious” and 90 percent of people not vaccinated will be infected if they are exposed to someone with measles.

“Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing and the disease usually begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes,” the release said. “These symptoms are followed by a rash that spreads from the head down to the hands and feet. Measles can live in an airspace where an infected person was, for up to two hours.”

Anyone who is showing symptoms of measles should visit a doctor or medical care provider. For more information, you can call 211 or visit. EPHealth.com.