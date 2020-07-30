TKFit continues Summer Sweat Series at Sunland Park Mall

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fitness gym TKFit will continue its Summer Sweat Series at Sunland Park Mall this weekend.

On Thursday, TKFit will host a Pole Fitness Demo for people ages 16 and over. Then on Friday there will be a Yoga workout for participants. Both sessions begin at 5 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday instructors will host a Trampoline Fitness Demo. That session begins at 1 p.m.

TKFit said each session will include a different topic:

  • Supplements, Smoothies and CBD
  • Nutritional Assessments and Micronutrients
  • Body Fat Analysis
  • Anti-Aging Functional Medicine
  • Sports Therapy
  • Acupuncture

For more information and to register for a class click here.

TKFit is located in the upper level adjacent to the women’s Dillard’s store at Sunland Park Mall.

