Tito’s Vodka giving away hand sanitizer on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be distributing free hand sanitizer at the El Paso County Coliseum on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

To help combat COVID-19, the vodka maker is giving away 27,000 bottles of 375 ml containers of hand sanitizer to the public.

Each car will receive three bottles, and each car passenger must wear a mask to pick up the sanitizer. Pedestrians and those on bikes will also be accommodated.

“Since late March, we’ve donated 900 tons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers across the U.S. and residents in the Texas cities of Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, Brownsville and Edinburg,” said Taylor Berry, Tito’s vice president of Brand Marketing. “We are now giving away 27,000 bottles to the El Paso community in an effort to keep doing what we can to help out our Texas neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pickup will be contactless, with team members placing the sanitizer inside vehicles or car trunks.