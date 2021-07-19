Tips to keep pets safe this National Lost Pet Prevention Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Lost Pet Prevention Month and according to industry statistics, 1 in every 3 pets go missing in their lifetime.

Accidents happen, and sometimes doors or gates get left open, or pets get spooked and run off, but as pet parents there are steps we can take to help our pets reunite with us faster if they ever do go missing.

First, check our gates and other exit points. Make sure they are secure, and make sure there is no other furniture or items in your back yard that can make it easy for your pet to hop on and escape.

Make sure your pet is always wearing a collar and identification tags. This is your pet’s first line of opportunity to reunite with you if they get lost.

Another important form of identification for your pet is a microchip. El Paso Animal Services said you can get your pet microchipped for as little as $15-$20 at local veterinarians, or even free at one of our microchip events.

Set up your pet’s profile on the National Petco Love Lost database. It uses state-of-the-art searchable facial recognition technology to help lost pets return to their families quicker.

Finally, if your pet does go missing, always file a lost pet report at El Paso Animal Services, and visit the shelter daily to see if they’ve been found.

El Paso Animal Services said so far this month, it has had hundreds of lost pets enter the shelter.