Tips to keep pets safe in hot weather as temperatures rise

It’s important to always keep your pet safe including over the Summer as temperatures rise.
El Paso Animal Services give us some hot weather tips.
- Don’t leave your animals in the car, even for five minutes. Rolling down the windows does not provide appropriate air flow. Leave your dogs at home in the air conditioning instead of taking them with you.
- Don’t walk your dogs during the hottest part of the days. Test the pavement by placing the back of your hand to the ground and holding it there for 7 seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.
- Bring your pets indoors whenever possible, especially during these triple digit days.
- If your pets are outside, make sure your pets have access to shade and plenty of clean, cool water continuously.
- Use the buddy system for pets, too. If your neighbors have pets—check on your neighbors first, then check on their pets.
- If you see an animal in danger or distress, call 911. Provide as much detail about the animal’s condition as possible.
- Dogs can overheat easily: symptoms of heat stroke are excessive panting, excessive drooling, reddened gums, rapid heart rate, wobbliness (can’t stand or walk straight)