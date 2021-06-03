Tips on talking to your children about drug and alcohol abuse

Parents who want to talk to their children about drugs and alcohol, but are not exactly sure how to go about it may benefit from an app available on your smartphone.

The app is called “Talk. They Hear You.” and it helps parents talk to their children about substance use and misuse in a very practical way.

“This year, we had the opportunity to sit down with some members of our youth to discuss substance use. We asked them what we should be teaching their parents to help them prevent youth from using substances. Their answer was “you need to teach them how to talk to us,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA’s El Paso division.

The DEA said of all the young people it polled 3 in 4 said their parents are their number one influence in their lives.

“But at the same time, parents were unsure how to have these conversations. The “Talk. They Hear You” app gives parents and caregivers sample conversation starters, some simulations so parents can practice, and lots and lots of resources,” said Briano.

Parents and caregivers can download the app from on the App Store, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

You can also visit samhsa.gov to learn more about the app, view a video that explains it in detail, the various partners behind it, and the national media campaign promoting it.