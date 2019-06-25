Tips from EPFD on avoiding heat strokes

We’re in the dog days of summer and the El Paso Fire Department wants to make sure the community knows how to stay protected from the sun.

According to El Paso Fire Department, the last time someone from the Sun City died from a heat stroke was four years ago.

They hope to keep it that way. Here are there recommendations:

Stay indoors

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks

One of the most important tips is to stay hydrated. El Paso Fire Department suggesting to stay away from certain drinks.

“Alcohol dehydrates you faster than any other drink. Drinks with caffeine and some types of sodas can dehydrate you more than they are helping you,” Spokesman for EPFD, Enrique Aguilar said.

A good option for the community: spray parks.

Resident Shanni Warren and her family think it’s the perfect way to stay outdoors and keep cool.

“When they’re not in the water, they’re not outside more than thirty minutes,” Warren said.

Like many, they’re doing the best they can to stay hydrated and prevent heat strokes.

“At that point, it is pure panic. If you’re not sure what to do and how to cool them down in enough time for emergency services to get to you…that’s one of those precautions that we kind of look out for especially for the little ones,” Warren said.

If you have any emergency, dial 9-1-1.