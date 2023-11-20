EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD) reminds residents of its Thanksgiving holiday schedule for solid waste collections and other services available to dispose of extra household waste after the turkey dinners properly.

CURBSIDE COLLECTIONS (ROLL IT TO MONDAY)

In observation of the holiday, the Environmental Services Department will not collect trash or recycling bins on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

The make-up day for GRAY trash bins is Monday, Nov. 27. Blue bins will not be collected. Customers should wait until their next collection day to roll out blue containers.

Download the free “ESD Works For You” app to check your collection schedule or visit ElPasoTexas.gov/ESD.

LANDFILL AND CITIZEN COLLECTION STATIONS

The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations (CCS), waste drop-off sites will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The landfill and the stations will open on Monday, Nov. 27, to help residents dispose of extra household waste. Locations:

· Greater El Paso Landfill, 2600 Darrington

· Central CCS, 2492 Harrison

· Eastside CCS, 3510 Confederate

· Mission Valley CCS, 2034 Pendale

· Northeast CCS, 4501 Hondo Pass

· Westside CCS, 121 Atlantic

TURKEY GREASE RECYCLING

Avoid pouring turkey grease or cooking oil down the drain. Residents may dispose of turkey grease and cooking oil at any Citizen Collection Station (locations and hours listed above). A water bill is not required to drop off fat, grease, or recyclable material at the drop-off stations. A water bill and matching identification are required for disposing of hazardous household waste, bulky items, or other extra household waste.

For more information, dial 915-212-6000 or visit ElPasoTexas.gov/ESD.