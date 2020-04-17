Tip leads to the arrest of young man for violently beating 71-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paul Carmona, 20, was arrested by El Paso Police Thursday afternoon for violently beating a 71-year-old man in Central El Paso.

The Central Regional Command TAC Unit arrested Carmona Thursday at 2 p.m. and charged him with Aggravated Robbery.

The aggravated robbery took place Monday, March 24 at approximately 7:04 a.m.

71-year-old Rafael Flores was opening his business when Carmona came from behind and beat him on the head with brass knuckles, a release said.

Police reports state, Flores attempted to defend himself but was unable to overcome the attack.

Carmona robbed Flores of his money and cellphone.

According to a release, Carmona also had a municipal warrant for an unpaid citation.

Carmona is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $500,133.

This case was featured as the crime of the week on April 10. Crime Stoppers of El Paso thanks the community for the continued support of the program through tips and donations.