EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Baby Cupids who were born on Valentine’s Day at Las Palmas and Del Sol Medical Center got a very special photo shoot to commemorate the occassion.

In spirit of the holiday, the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare women services departments dressed up the newborns in Cupid costumes and took their picture in front of a Valentine’s-themed backdrop.

One thing is for sure, these bundles of joy are truly loved.