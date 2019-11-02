Time to ‘fall back,’ check your smoke detectors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday morning. Are you excited for an extra hour of sleep?

The clocks will roll back one hour at 2 a.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019. Sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier on this day compared to November 2, and there will be more light in the morning.

Because the change happens in the middle of the night for most people, many will turn back the time before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Local fire departments urge residents to use the time change to install new batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors while adjusting the clocks around the house.

Most smoke alarms are powered by a single 9-volt battery. Las Cruces and Dona Ana County residents in need of 9-volt batteries for smoke or carbon monoxide detectors can obtain up to nine free batteries per household at most Las Cruces fire stations. The free batteries can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at: