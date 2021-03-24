Time is running out for senior high school students to apply for Performing Arts Scholarship application

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – High school students pursuing a performing arts major at the college or university level can now apply for a scholarship provided by The Great Khalid Foundation.

The application period ends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and is open to all high school seniors nationwide. According to a press release, this is their third annual Performing Arts Scholarships this spring.

Applicants must have a 3.5 GPA and submit a completed application form, high school

transcript, essay response, and a video of their performing art.

“Each scholarship is $10,000 and that type of educational support is life-changing for both

the student and their family,” said Linda Wolfe, Executive Director of The Great Khalid

Foundation, “so we really want to encourage all the talented seniors to apply.”

You can visit https://thegreatkhalidfoundation.org/performing-arts-scholarship for all the details

The Great Khalid Foundation would like to thank Mattress Firm for sponsoring a 2021

Performing Arts Scholarship.

“Mattress Firm is proud to partner with The Great Khalid

Foundation once again and we know this scholarship will go a long way in helping a gifted

student pursue their dreams,” said Dan Longoria, Owner of Mattress Firm, “we’ve always

been about giving back and this is just another way that Mattress Firm will continue to

celebrate and uplift our community.”