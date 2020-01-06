Tiger dies at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Malayan Tiger known as Melor died Monday morning in her exhibit, El Paso Zoo officials said.

Zoo staff found her dead in the moat of her exhibit at about 10 a.m. The cause of her death has not been made officials but “early indications show she likely died of old age,” an email from the City of El Paso said.

“We are devastated and extremely heartbroken by the death of Melor who was a special member of our zoo family,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “Although she was a very old, she was a magnificent tiger that represented a critically endangered species. She was loved by staff and many zoo visitors. She will be dearly missed.”

Malayan Tigers live to be about 16-years-old, the email said.

Melor was born at the Singapore Zoological Gardens in 1996 and brought to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. She was transferred to the El Paso Zoo in 2001 from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The El Paso Zoo still has one Malayan Tiger, Seri, who is 12 years old.

“Despite being prolific breeders, Malayan Tigers are still extremely endangered in the wild and are disappearing rapidly,” the zoo said in the email. “The zoo will now contact the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Program, part of the American Zoological Association, and inquire about a companion for her or possibly a breeding partner, if so recommended.”