EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning this March, Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based company that pioneered on-demand warm cookie delivery, has announced it will bake and deliver its classic cookies and treats in El Paso.

With 70+ locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., Tiff’s Treats is opening its first El Paso store in response to demand from local fans and social media followers, according to co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen.

“We’re thrilled to open in El Paso, a brand-new market for us in our home state of Texas, and looking forward to making life’s special moments even sweeter for our future customers in the area,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder.

Tiff’s Treats will hire more than 40 team members for its new store at 8889 Gateway Boulevard W., Ste. 1750, at the Fountains of Farah.

Officials say open positions, including delivery drivers and kitchen cookie makers, feature competitive pay plus tips for delivery drivers, flexible schedules, paid training, free cookies and paid personal sick time for all staff.

With more than 200 million cookies sold (chocolate chip and snickerdoodle topping the list of customer favorites), the brand has earned a cult-like following of cookie fans and a list of celebrity investors, including basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker.

Tiff’s Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding.

The book, published by Harper Horizon, will be available April 5th and will share, for the first time ever, homemade versions of some of the founders’ favorite cookie recipes.

