EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s and women’s basketball fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 C-USA Basketball Championships from March 8-12.

This year’s tournament is in Frisco, TX., at the Ford Center at the Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

To guarantee a spot in the UTEP section with fellow Miner fans, individuals must go through the UTEP Ticket Center to purchase their tickets. Fans can buy them via this link.

The league’s end-of-season tournament event will feature 28 men’s and women’s basketball teams playing 26 games with C-USA titles and NCAA automatic bids on the line.

All-session tickets are just $125. Tickets will be issued via mobile delivery prior to the tournament, and all tickets for the championships are mobile.

For further questions, call (915) 747-UTEP.

