Tickets available for a one-of-a-kind exhibition benefiting the Great Khalid Foundation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — El Paso Electric and the Great Khalid Foundation have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind art exhibition created by middle and high school students.

Ticket sales for the exhibition will serve as a fundraising effort where all ticket proceeds to the exhibit will benefit the Foundation.

The exhibition will take place on June 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the historic Downtown El Paso Plaza Hotel.

According to a release, tickets are being sold at $100 each.

“Seeing the work these talented students created and reading about what they learned surpasses our expectations and now we invite El Paso to embrace their talent and hard work with us,” said Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation Linda Wolfe in a release.

The exhibition began as a contest for middle and high school students across El Paso County as an opportunity to create an art piece of any medium inspired and informed by their research into Black history.

Event organizers say ten finalists were selected and will have their work showcased at the exhibit on Juneteenth.

For tickets, click here.