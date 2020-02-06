Thursday: Warming trend begins, breezy continue to move through the Borderland

The upper low-pressure system that brought Tuesday’s winter storm has now moved to the east of our area. This will now allow drier air to move through the Borderland from the west. The drier conditions will slowly warm up the region into the weekend.

A chilly start is expected for Thursday with temperatures in the low 30’s before 9 am. Temperatures throughout the day will continue to stay below-average but will be significantly warmer than Wednesday as a warming trend begins.

Highs in El Paso and Las Cruces will be expected to reach the low 50’s by the afternoon hours.

Breezy conditions are also expected, with west winds reaching 10-20 mph and gusts around 30 mph.

The Borderland will continue to dry out in the weekend with temperatures reaching above average by Friday and an expected high of 69° by Sunday.

A northwest storm system will enter the our region Monday, bringing our next weak cooldown. This system will also bring our next chances for rain, beginning Monday night and increasing into Tuesday.

Drier conditions will return late next week with windy conditions expected on Valentine’s day.