Thursday is ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet Day’ in El Paso

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Practicing social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t make a new friend. You can still adopt pets at the Animal Services Shelter even if its doors are closed.

This Thursday is ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet’ day. You can check out pets available at El Paso Animal Services’ website. Officials say you can choose up to three pets that you’re interested in. You can then call the shelter’s adoption hotline and get counseled.

When you’ve made your choice, Animal Services will drop off your new pet at your doorstep!

