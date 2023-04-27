EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! Happy to be back!
I spent a week in Aguascalientes! However, I definitely missed my beautiful, dry El Paso!☀️
As far today expect a slightly breezy to windy kind of day with winds at 15-20mph.💨
Gusts close to 30mph around 5-6pm in the afternoon.
So enjoy the day before winds pick up once again tomorrow!
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!
