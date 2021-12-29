Thunderbirds are GO! for Holloman AFB Air Show in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of the ‘Legacy of Liberty’ Air Show, officials with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base announced Wednesday that the world-famous Thunderbirds would be the headline act.

The Legacy of Liberty Air Show, set for May 7 and 8, 2022, is free and open to the public.

Organizers share that, during the show, guests will have a variety of entertainment and activities for the whole family, as well as an opportunity learn about the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB.

The show will feature static displays, aerobatic performances and plenty of chances for the public to interact with Holloman Airmen.

For more information about the air show, click here or visit the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.