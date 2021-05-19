Three Riverside HS students chosen for STEM virtual internship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three students from Riverside High School were chosen to participate in the STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) virtual summer internship.

Mia Lagunas, Daniela Lopez-Ibarra and Daniela Cabrales, all of whom are sophomores in Riverside High School’s engineering program, were chosen to participate in the internship, which will be held in July through the University of Texas (UT) at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

As part of the internship program, which is sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, the students will work on designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration and robotics, as well as conduct hands-on activities and field investigations and attend presentations by NASA subject-matter experts.

The internship aims to increase students’ STEM knowledge through Earth and space education by having them work with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites.

