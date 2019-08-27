Three new West Nile Virus cases confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three more cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in El Paso, health officials said.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed the cases, bringing the total of cases in the area to 10.

The three most recent cases include two women in their mid-70’s and a man in his early-80’s.

Officials added that potential rainy weather could lead to more mosquitos in the area.

”We need our community to be ready to tip and toss items after it rains so that we don’t create more breeding opportunities for mosquitoes. These mosquitoes can carry diseases and so we need to keep their numbers as low as possible,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist, in a news release.

Here are tips to avoid getting West Nile