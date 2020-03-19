Three new cases of coronavirus in El Paso

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials announced three new coronavirus cases in the El Paso area on Thursday.

The new cases doubles El Paso’s numbers to six.

All three new cases are travel-related officials said. That means that so far the virus has not spread through the community, County Judge Richard Samaniego said.

Mayor Dee Margo said more than 60 tests have been conducted in the last week.

There will also be mobile test sites for first responders.

The new cases are the first ones to test positive since Monday when a teenager who recently traveled tested positive.

