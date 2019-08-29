Three more West Nile Virus cases in El Paso; 13 total this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three more El Paso residents have been diagnosed with West Nile, health officials said.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed the new cases on Thursday in a news release. There have now been a total of 13 cases this year.

The two new cases include two men, one in his early 80’s and the other in his late 80’s, and a woman in her early 30’s. The two men had underlying medical conditions while the woman did not.

”It doesn’t appear that the mosquito-borne disease season will be coming to an end any time soon,” said Robert Resendes, Public Health Director, in a news release. “As we approach a holiday weekend, when many spend extra time outdoors, it is important that we remember to protect ourselves from getting bitten and contracting this and other diseases.”

Here are tips to avoid getting West Nile