Three killed in violent Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say two people died as a result of a violent three-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hercules where police say 45-year-old Billy Ray Ethridge Jr. was driving east in a 2016 Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed. Ethridge rear-ended a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling east, causing the driver of the Cruze to spin into the westbound lanes of traffic, coming to a rest after slamming into a tree.

Police say Ethridge also lost control and veered into westbound traffic where he hit a 1995 Ford Aerostar head-on. The driver and passenger of the Aerostar, identified as 76-year-old Pascual Garcia and 72-year-old Carolina Garcia-Amaya, were killed at the scene. Police say Ethridge also died in the head-on crash.

The 23-year-old driver and two passengers of the Cruze that was rear-ended were not seriously injured in the crash.

Police say speed is the main contributing factor in the crash. The deaths of the Garcias and Ethridge are the 3rd, 4th, and 5th traffic-related fatalities of 2020 compared with zero at this time in 2019.