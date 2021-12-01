Three killed in midday wreck in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say three people are dead after a wreck in the Lower Valley.

EPPD and first responders rushed to the intersection of Lee Trevino and North Loop, after a car collided with a semi-tractor trailer.

Officials confirmed via a news release that three people were dead as a result of the wreck, however they did not disclose any other information.

For motorists, both the east and westbound lanes of North Loop are closed and will remain so for the next few hours.

We have a KTSM 9 News crew on the scene and will update this story as information arrives, and in our newscasts at 5, 6, and 6:30.



Photo by Marlenn Barraza







