Three juveniles and one El Paso man arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a subject wanted in connection with several vehicle burglaries in the Fabens area.

According to a release, the investigation led to the arrest of Antonio Velez, 24, for an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Velez was also found in procession of a controlled substance.

Velez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for burglary of Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Three other juveniles were also taken into custody in connection with the burglaries committed in the Fabens area, a release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Probation Department.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, trunks, or tailgates. An unlocked car is an open invitation to a thief, take the keys with you and close all windows. Remove, secure, or hide cellphones, stereos, valuables, wallets, purses, and packages, a release said.

