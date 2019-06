Three people were taken to the hospital — including one with serious injuries — following a crash involving an ATV on Thursday afternoon.

According to an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman, the ATV and passenger vehicle crashed before 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Camino de la Rosa in San Elizario.

One person remains in critical condition. Two others suffered suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was released. Stay with KTSM.com for updates.