Three bodies recovered from Lower Valley tunnel

El Paso Police confirm they have discovered three bodies inside a locked tunnel near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Lower Valley Monday morning.

The call was initiated by Border Patrol after a foul odor was reported near a drainage canal east of Fonseca Rd. off of Loop 375. A police spokesperson tells KTSM the tunnel is located south of the border fence along Loop 375 and runs parallel to the Rio Grande.

Initially, police believed the odor was coming from a water canal, but later discovered the three adult males behind a locked gate operated by El Paso Water.

Crimes Against Persons Unit has been requested to the scene and investigators are working to determine if any additional bodies could be hidden inside the tunnel system.

