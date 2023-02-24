EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chapin High School was placed on a lockdown protocol Friday due to a threat issued against the school.

According to an EPISD spokesperson, Chapin High School was placed on lockdown at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday while EPISD police investigated a threat issued against the campus.

The lockdown was then lifted at approximately 2:10 p.m. EPISD Police will remain on campus throughout the day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No further information has been released.