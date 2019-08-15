Thousands without power in Socorro, portions of East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of El Pasoans are without power amid an outage spanning across the eastern portion of the county.

According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, 1,910 customers in Socorro, 2,376 customers in the Lomaland area, and 3,979 customers in the Montana Vista area are being affected by the outage.

An El Paso Electric spokesperson tells KTSM all outages are weather-related, with strong winds and heavy rain reported.

Residents are advised to be cautious outside and never go near downed power lines.

Scattered outages reported throughout our service area. Strong winds and heavy rain reported. Crews working to restore power. #besafe and never go near downed power lines. To view areas impacted visit https://t.co/S3KppP08Ba pic.twitter.com/5XwK8H0f9i — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) August 15, 2019

According to El Paso Electric, typical restoration time is about three hours or less.