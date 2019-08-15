Thousands without power in Socorro, portions of East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of El Pasoans are without power amid an outage spanning across the eastern portion of the county.
According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, 1,910 customers in Socorro, 2,376 customers in the Lomaland area, and 3,979 customers in the Montana Vista area are being affected by the outage.
An El Paso Electric spokesperson tells KTSM all outages are weather-related, with strong winds and heavy rain reported.
Residents are advised to be cautious outside and never go near downed power lines.
According to El Paso Electric, typical restoration time is about three hours or less.