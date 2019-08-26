Electricity restored to thousands in East El Paso County following outage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of customers in East El Paso County about two hours after a large outage was reported in the area.

EARLIER: Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in East El Paso County are without electricity amid a power outage Sunday evening.

According to El Paso Electric, the outage was reported at about 7 p.m. in the Clint and San Elizario areas.

Photo: El Paso Electric

The cause of the outage has not yet been released.

Typical time for power restoration is typically three hours or less, El Paso Electric says.