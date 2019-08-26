Electricity restored to thousands in East El Paso County following outage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of customers in East El Paso County about two hours after a large outage was reported in the area.
EARLIER: Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in East El Paso County are without electricity amid a power outage Sunday evening.
According to El Paso Electric, the outage was reported at about 7 p.m. in the Clint and San Elizario areas.
The cause of the outage has not yet been released.
Typical time for power restoration is typically three hours or less, El Paso Electric says.