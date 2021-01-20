Thousands of El Paso Electric customers without power for hours

Crews are working to fix the problem

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Electric outage map, nearly 7,000 customers were without power overnight. The number has since improved to approximately 4,000 customers without power as of 9:40 a.m.

The outage was reported at 1:46 Wednesday morning.

El Paso Electric said crews were dealing with a transmission line issue and found downed wires on the 9500 block of Desert Ridge and restored power to half the customers impacted. Crews continue working on restoring power to remaining customers.