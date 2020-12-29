‘Thor’ the tiger cub, seen wandering streets of Juarez, doing well

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Thor, the tiger cub that was discovered roaming the streets of Juarez, is said to be in excellent health and good physical condition.

According to Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada, the tiger cub was taken to the Juarez animal shelter after its owner could not provide legal documents allowing him to own the animal. At the shelter, Thor was fed three times a day and allowed out of his cage for space and exercise.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the tiger cub was seen wandering around a Juarez neighborhood earlier this month.

The cub was reported wandering around a south Juarez neighborhood. Authorities were able to capture the animal when it was spotted asleep in the passenger seat of a car at an intersection on the southside of Juarez.

