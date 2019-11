Thor the bulldog was named the 2019 Best in Show champion.

(NBC) – In a crowded field of canine candidates, a bulldog named, Thor retrieved the win on Thursday during the 18th “National Dog Show.”

Thor won the “non-sporting group” before taking on other top dogs like the English Sheepdog and the Husky.

In the end, though, it was the bulldog who bulldozed his way to a win, barking and bow wowing at the crowd as he enjoyed his victory meal.

The event is sponsored by the American Kennel Club and helps to raise money for canine-related causes.