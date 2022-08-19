EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.



















Crime Stoppers’ Most Wanted Fugitives for week of Aug. 19.

El Paso Police Department

Cesar Hector Marrufo – Age 37, 5-foot-5, 165 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family member/household member impeding breathing, $250,000 bond.

Josue Herrera – Age 36, 5-foot-7, 235 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, $30,000 bond.

Gloria Oyetunde – Age 24, 5-foot-6, 224 pounds, black hair and black eyes. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts, resisting arrest or transport, no bond.

Sean Michael Keough – Age 26, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Assault of family member/household member with impeding breathing, no bond.

Ruben Gomez – Age 49, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Continuous sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Ray Hughes – Age 29, 5-foot-5, 125 pounds, black hair and hazel eyes. Possession of a controlled substance, bond $525,000.

Angel Gabriel Garay – Age 19, 6-foot, 146 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated robbery, $125,500, total bond.

Brian Bruce Romo – Age 47, 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Theft of property of at least $30,000 and less than $150,000, $200,000 bond.

Iris Rivera – Age 36, 5-foot, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Injury of child/elderly person/disabled person with reckless bodily injury. $101,000 bond.

Oscar Garcia Jr. – Age 32, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond not available.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: http://www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=wanteds&ID=235.