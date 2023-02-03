EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to publicize each agency’s most wanted fugitives.

Here are the most wanted fugitives for the week of Feb. 3.

El Paso Police

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: age 31; 5 feet 3; 230 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Driving while intoxicated. No bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: age 55; 5-10; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Diving while intoxicated, third or more offense. No bond.

Oswaldo Moreno: age 61; 5-10; 160 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Driving while intoxicated third or more offense. No bond.

Ramon Ibarra Quiroga: age 58; 5-10; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Burglary of building. $15,000 bond.

Jose Miguel Rodriguez: age 28; 5-11; 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $15,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Gabriel Ruben Magana: age 24; 5-9; 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. $40,000 bond.

Joel Ronquillo: age 26; 5-7; No weight or other descriptors given. Theft of property equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

Iliana Del Angel: age 30; 5-4; 168 pounds; Brown hair and brown eyes. Injury of child/elderly/disabled. $200,000 bond.

Michael Birdsong: age 47; 5-8; 170 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. $960,000 bond.

James Michael Hernandez: age 30; 5-8; 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Assault on public servant/taking weapon from officer. $128,000 bond.