EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to publicize each agency’s most wanted fugitives.

  • James Michael Hernandez
  • Michael Birdsong
  • Iliana Del Angel
  • Michael Rene Fernandez
  • Gabriel Ruben Magana
  • Oswaldo Moreno
  • Ramon Ibarra Quiroga
  • Jose Miguel Rodriguez

Here are the most wanted fugitives for the week of Feb. 3.

El Paso Police

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: age 31; 5 feet 3; 230 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Driving while intoxicated. No bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: age 55; 5-10; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Diving while intoxicated, third or more offense. No bond.

Oswaldo Moreno: age 61; 5-10; 160 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Driving while intoxicated third or more offense. No bond.

Ramon Ibarra Quiroga: age 58; 5-10; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Burglary of building. $15,000 bond.

Jose Miguel Rodriguez: age 28; 5-11; 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $15,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Gabriel Ruben Magana: age 24; 5-9; 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. $40,000 bond.

Joel Ronquillo: age 26; 5-7;  No weight or other descriptors given. Theft of property equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

Iliana Del Angel:  age 30; 5-4; 168 pounds; Brown hair and brown eyes. Injury of child/elderly/disabled. $200,000 bond.

Michael Birdsong: age 47; 5-8; 170 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. $960,000 bond.

James Michael Hernandez: age 30; 5-8; 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Assault on public servant/taking weapon from officer. $128,000 bond.