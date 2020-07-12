‘This virus is spreading like wildfire,’ health officials warn as El Paso sees new record-spike in cases

1  of  6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s troubling virus trajectory continued Sunday, as the City reported its highest single-day jump in positive tests yet, at 411. El Paso also recorded the highest hospitalization rate and ICU patient-count since the pandemic began nearly four months ago.

El Paso Department of Public Health says the county now has 9,510 positive COVID-19 cases. The City also announced one additional death. The death was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

As of Sunday, there are 277 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso, 91 of those are in ICU and 34 on ventilators. Saturday, the State of Texas reported El Paso only had 32 remaining ICU beds; this was before an additional seven patients were hospitalized overnight. The updated number of remaining ICU beds is expected to be updated Sunday afternoon.

The majority of new cases are attributed to community spread, according to Dr. Hector Ocaranza, with the City’s Health Authority.

“This virus is spreading like a wildfire in our community, and the only way to slow the spread is for everybody to take this seriously and stay home.  If they must go out, it is important to practice all safety precautions,” Dr. Ocaranza said.

