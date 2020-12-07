This Christmas is an opportunity to take it easy

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Holiday season without large gatherings might be a positive thing for your stress levels, but there are still ways to keep that connection and make sure the little ones still enjoy themselves.

Colleen Russo Johnson, chief scientist and co-founder of an educational app OK Play, said that not having to cook for large gatherings might take some stress off, so families this year can instead make smaller traditional meals and include the whole family via video chat.

The app offers parents ideas for free activities to do with your child that support social and emotional growth. She said that cooking is a fun activity for young children and also provides some valuable lessons and skills.

“Have the video chat on and just chat. But enjoy the silence as well. I think we put so much pressure on this conversation that has to happen, and that’s not how real life works when you get together,” said Johnson explaining how silence can create that natural atmosphere of family gathering, when we don’t talk all the time.

She advised the same strategy when smaller children are talking to their family members over Facetime or Zoom. She said that leaving them to play freely while having the phone stationed somewhere, leaves them to have that natural interaction and engage in play with the person they’re talking to.

“COVID fatigue is very real for you and for your kids, so talk to your kids about it, talk about the emotions, never be afraid to talk about difficult emotions,” explained Johnson how the conversations about expressing emotions, even the negative ones, can help children cope with the changes.

As far as Christmas activities go, she said to try and find alternative activities for the ones you are not able to do this year and enjoy the relaxing time at home, even if it means spending the whole day in pajamas.

