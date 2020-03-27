Third UTEP employee tests positive for COVID-19

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- The University of Texas at El Paso confirmed a third male employee of The University of Texas at El Paso tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 26.

The employee traveled to the same out-of-town event as the first two employees who tested positive and returned to El Paso on Thursday, March 12.

UTEP said the employee is in self-isolation and recovering at home.

The employee had limited access to the Foster Stevens Center on March 13. The facility has been isolated and cleaned regularly with disinfectant. It was also closed and disinfected again on March 24.

As KTSM previously reported, the UTEP Men’s and Women’s Basketball team was in Frisco, Texas to play in the Conference USA Tournament March 12 before it was canceled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

The women’s team was in Frisco from March 10-13 and men were there from March 11-12. The University has not said whether the infected employees were on the basketball trip or not.