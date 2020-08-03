Third suspect in Lower Valley murder arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police arrested the third suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Daniel Hernandez in the Lower Valley in June.

According to police, Gabriel Vega, 20, was arrested on Friday at a home in the 2200 block of Tremont in Central El Paso.

Vega was wanted in connection to the June 2, murder of Hernandez in the 1100 block of Prescott in the Lower Valley. According to court documents the murder was a result of a botched drug deal.

El Paso Police arrested Keith Arnold Swint, 20, and Devante Tyshawn Fuller, 25, in connection to the murder in June. Court documents say Vega was responsible for the actual shooting of Hernandez.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.