Third suspect in Lower Valley murder arrested

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police arrested the third suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Daniel Hernandez in the Lower Valley in June.

According to police, Gabriel Vega, 20, was arrested on Friday at a home in the 2200 block of Tremont in Central El Paso.

Vega was wanted in connection to the June 2, murder of Hernandez in the 1100 block of Prescott in the Lower Valley. According to court documents the murder was a result of a botched drug deal.

El Paso Police arrested Keith Arnold Swint, 20, and Devante Tyshawn Fuller, 25, in connection to the murder in June. Court documents say Vega was responsible for the actual shooting of Hernandez.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Monica’s Monday forecast: Hot and humid

KTSM Remembers: A different point of view

Brother of August 3rd victim Andre Anchondo reflects on one year anniversary, updates on baby Paul

August 3 memorial focuses on healing

Hands of Hope holds drive-thru vigil for August 3 victims

Sunday August 2 Borderland COVID Update

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime