Third El Paso Walmart location temporarily closes for sanitization

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Walmart officials said a third El Paso location has been temporarily closed so the store can be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The location, which closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, is at 7101 Gateway Blvd. W., near Cielo Vista Mall. The store will re-open at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Walmart said the temporary closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, as well as giving associates time to restock shelves.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” the company said in a written statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

The company added that the store will continue working with elected and local health officials to serve the community while keeping associates and customers safe.

