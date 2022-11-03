(NEXSTAR) — Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the south, you may be more at risk than other drivers.

Which vehicles are most likely to be targeted in the south, though? Carfax found service records from more than 60,000 dealerships for catalytic converter replacements. Using that data, the company learned which vehicles were targeted the most in each region.

Here are the cars most likely to have their catalytic converters stolen in the south:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

2007-21 Jeep Compass

1993-2020 Nissan Altima

2008-14 Dodge Avenger

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2011-19 Chevrolet Cruze

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a non-profit trade association that tracks crimes reported to insurance companies, catalytic converters thefts saw an increase of about 1,215% from 2019.

The main reason for that increase is the skyrocketing cost of precious metals in catalytic converters, which makes the parts more valuable to thieves. Those metals are platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

If a vehicle has its catalytic converter stolen, owners will know when they hear a loud noise coming from the exhaust system of the vehicle. This can be a rude awakening for drivers, especially if they don’t have insurance that covers the theft.

“If you don’t have full coverage, or you can’t get coverage, you’re going to pay out of pocket to replace (the converter),” said Christopher McDonold, the executive director for the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council.

McDonold provided tips for drivers trying to prevent catalytic converter theft:

Park in well-lit areas

Park in garages instead of driveways or streets

Always be aware of the area around where your vehicle is parked

The NICB said you can also install a catalytic converter anti-theft device. Another good idea is to install motion sensors in driveways if you must park there.

You can also have a mechanic etch the VIN of your vehicle on the converter and spray it with high-heat paint that sticks out. Using this method, law enforcement can track the converters, which in turn can help them catch thieves.