These are the dates you’ll need to ship Christmas gifts so they arrive before the 25th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Christmas right around the corner, long lines could be seen at El Paso post offices on Wednesday.

If you still need to ship gifts, it’s not too late to do that so gifts arrive before the holiday.

El Paso USPS Postmaster Daniel Reyes suggests shipping cards and letters by Dec. 18, packages by the Dec. 19 and express mail by Dec. 21.

“Just get your package in here — the sooner you get it in here, the sooner we can get it on its way and make sure that it gets delivered on time,” Reyes said.

El Pasoan Adolfo Grajeda waited in a long line at the USPS airport location on Wednesday, hoping his packages will make it in time for Christmas.

“I came today to do some last-minute shipping,” said Grajeda. “I’m a little nervous, but I think it will get there in time.”

El Pasoans wait at USPS airport office.

Reyes added that USPS anticipated that more people would be sending gifts this holiday season and hired additional seasonal staff.

“We know that customers are probably going to travel less this year, more customers, maybe in the past taken their packages, their gifts to their loved ones in person,” said Reyes.

Another El Pasoan, April Brown, told KTSM 9 News she is shipping more this year than in years past.



“Due to the guidelines on the social distancing and the gathering with families and all that,” said Brown.

Brown added that she was willing to wait in line on Wednesday in hopes of her packages making it on time and avoiding even longer lines.



“The reason we’re here trying to get them out today instead of the weekend, you know, of course a lot of people are going to be out this weekend and next week so, trying to beat the holiday rush,” said Brown.

