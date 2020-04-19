“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent,” El Paso health officials warn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department says 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 531 cases in El Paso County.

The number of deaths associated with the virus remains unchanged since Saturday, and remains at eight.

As of Sunday, there are 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight patients in ICU, seven of whom are on ventilators.

“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent and think that this pandemic is starting to slow down and become irrelevant,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Apathy will just provide the virus the opportunity to spread like wild fire in our community. We all want this to be over but it is going to take some time and determination to make sure we keep this virus in check.”

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). To report non-compliance call 3-1-1 or visit www.epstrong.org.

