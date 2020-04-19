1  of  2
Breaking News
“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent,” El Paso health officials warn Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent,” El Paso health officials warn

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department says 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 531 cases in El Paso County.

The number of deaths associated with the virus remains unchanged since Saturday, and remains at eight.

As of Sunday, there are 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight patients in ICU, seven of whom are on ventilators.

“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent and think that this pandemic is starting to slow down and become irrelevant,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Apathy will just provide the virus the opportunity to spread like wild fire in our community. We all want this to be over but it is going to take some time and determination to make sure we keep this virus in check.”

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). To report non-compliance call 3-1-1 or visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Volunteer firefighters battle massive recycling plant fire in Montana Vista

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer firefighters battle massive recycling plant fire in Montana Vista"

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday"

El Paso’s unemployment rate jumps to 5% in March

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso’s unemployment rate jumps to 5% in March"

Murders continue in Juarez amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murders continue in Juarez amid pandemic"

Four new COVID-19 deaths in Juárez as city inches toward 30 dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four new COVID-19 deaths in Juárez as city inches toward 30 dead"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link