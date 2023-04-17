Courtesy of Way Out West Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Way Out West (WOW) country festival is coming back to El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southwest University Park.

Tickets for the WOW festival go on sale online at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The festival, now in its seventh year, will include live country music, a chili challenge, interactive vendor displays, retail booths and a margarita contest, according to release announcing the event.

The festival has featured artists in the past such as, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Midland, Jake Owen, Lee Brice and many more.

The headliners for the event will be announced in early May.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19 tickets will be available at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets online go to epwayoutwest.com and southwestuniversitypark.com.