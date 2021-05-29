‘The Ultimate El Paso Taco Guide’: Couple searches for best taco in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some El Paso natives have gone around the Borderland in search of the best places to get your taco fix. Their research on the best and most savory tacos started in Mexico but led them right back to their hometown.

KTSM 9 News’ Tim Gutierrez met up with the couple to help them answer the question: “Is El Paso the taco capitol of the United States?”

Native El Pasoans Javier and Joann recently created “The Ultimate El Paso Taco Guide” on their Youtube channel, “Javi and Jo On The Go.” They agreed to meet KTSM at one of the places on that list, Taconeta.

“This is probably the sixth on our rounds. My favorite was probably their vegetarian options,” Jo said of Taconeta. “Javier was a huge fan of the Suavero.”

Beside Taconeta, the list includes Tacos Don Cuco, an El Paso staple with multiple locations around the Sun City and unique, yet traditional, places like Elemi, a downtown El Paso establishment that has been featured in numerous cooking shows and magazines worldwide.

Although anyone can be a food critic, Javi and Jo have truly done their homework when it comes to tacos, having gone to Mexico in search of the best tacos and realizing the “best” may be right here in El Paso.

The couple said our city has many places that rival their favorite taquerias in Mexic, from Puerto Vallarta to Guadalajara.

Below is a list of El Paso’s best tacos from the ‘The Ultimate El Paso Taco Guide”:

El Cometa – East El Paso

Tacos Panzones (Sunday’s only Food Truck) – Northeast

Taconeta – Central El Paso

Little Shack (East El Paso)

Tacos Don Cuco – Multiple Locations

Taco Shop – East El Paso

Elemi – Downtown El Paso

Matteo’s – Las Cruces

